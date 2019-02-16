|
Mrs. Ruby Green, 98, wife of Mr. Roger A. Green, entered into rest on Friday, February 15, 2019, at her home.
The family will greet friends Monday beginning at 11 o'clock at Gloverville First Baptist Church, 2212 Augusta Road, Gloverville, SC 29828 with a Celebration of Life Service following in the sanctuary at 1 o'clock with Pastor Brad Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, S.C.
Please visit hatcherfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Gree family and to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2019