Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Langley, SC 29834
803-593-8778
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gloverville First Baptist Church
2212 Augusta Road
Gloverville, SC
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Gloverville First Baptist Church
2212 Augusta Road
Gloverville, SC
Ruby Benson Green


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruby Benson Green Obituary
Mrs. Ruby Green, 98, wife of Mr. Roger A. Green, entered into rest on Friday, February 15, 2019, at her home.

The family will greet friends Monday beginning at 11 o'clock at Gloverville First Baptist Church, 2212 Augusta Road, Gloverville, SC 29828 with a Celebration of Life Service following in the sanctuary at 1 o'clock with Pastor Brad Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, S.C.

Please visit hatcherfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Gree family and to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2019
