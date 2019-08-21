Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Ruby F. Norwood

Ruby F. Norwood Obituary
Ruby F. Norwood
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Ruby Fears Norwood entered into rest on Monday, August 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with District Elder Anthony Prince and Apostle Matthew Norwood officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Preceding her in death was her son, Michael Norwood. Survivors are her husband of seventy one years, Bishop Sylvester Norwood; daughter, Beverly Jones; brothers, Tommie Fears Jr., Samuel Fears, Ralph Fears; grandchildren, Tiffany Jones-Sutherland (Kokayi), Tonya Norwood, Tameka Clark; great grandchildren, Samantha Clark, Gabriel Clark, Donovan McCrary; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/22/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019
