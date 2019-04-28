|
Mrs. Ruby Kinney, 92, left this earth to go to her Heavenly home on Friday, April 26, 2019. "You were loved by all and will be missed by all."
Mrs. Kinney was loving and the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother to her family. She was a member of Hopeful Baptist church in Blythe, GA. She enjoyed playing dominos and gardening.
Mrs. Kinney is preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years, William Charles Kinney; her parents, James and Minna Redd; and her 8 brothers and sisters. Survivors include her children, Doris Martin Thompson (Jimmy), Millie Martin Hull (Fred) and Laure Martin Ramsey (Jimmy); grandchildren, Angela Ballard, Victor Wescott, Chris Baumer, April Parham and Kerri Ramsey; 6 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2pm in the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904 or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019