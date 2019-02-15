The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Gardens
Ruby Louise Quarles Obituary
Entered into rest on February 13, 2019, Mrs. Ruby Louise Quarles, wife of the late Ernest Quarles of Augusta Ga. A graveside service will be today at 3:00pm in Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Pam Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00pm at the funeral home today prior to the service.

Mrs. Quarles is preceded in death by her parents Claude and Annie Whitaker,and her son Raymond Quarles. Survivors include two sons- Robert Quarles-Harlem Ga. and Ronald Quarles -Augusta Ga. one daughter-Rose Marie Shirey-Augusta Ga. one sister-Thelma Brassell-Boneville Ga. six grandchildren ,eight great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis rd Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2019
