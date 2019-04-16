Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Thurmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Mae Thurmond

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruby Mae Thurmond Obituary
Ms. Ruby Mae Morgan Thurmond, entered into rest April 7, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hosannah Baptist Church, Modoc with the Rev Limuer Myers officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 pm. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Ms. Thurmond, a native of Edgefield County was a 1959 graduate of Edgefield County High School. In 1975 she completed the Nurses Assistance Training Program at the United States Army Medical Center at Fort Gordon. She retired in 2001 as a Nurse's Assistant from the State of Georgia.

Survivors include include a son, Gregory D. (Terri McCord) Thurmond; a daughter, Carla D. (Candino M., Sr.) Blue; her siblings, Thomasina (Rev. Limuer) Myers, Annie W. Joyner, Anthony (Diane) Morgan, Jr., Harry Morgan, Doris M. New, Willie (Evelyn) Morgan and Leroy Morgan; five grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Friend may visit the funeral home after 1 p.m. Friday.

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now