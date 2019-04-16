|
Ms. Ruby Mae Morgan Thurmond, entered into rest April 7, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hosannah Baptist Church, Modoc with the Rev Limuer Myers officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 pm. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Thurmond, a native of Edgefield County was a 1959 graduate of Edgefield County High School. In 1975 she completed the Nurses Assistance Training Program at the United States Army Medical Center at Fort Gordon. She retired in 2001 as a Nurse's Assistant from the State of Georgia.
Survivors include include a son, Gregory D. (Terri McCord) Thurmond; a daughter, Carla D. (Candino M., Sr.) Blue; her siblings, Thomasina (Rev. Limuer) Myers, Annie W. Joyner, Anthony (Diane) Morgan, Jr., Harry Morgan, Doris M. New, Willie (Evelyn) Morgan and Leroy Morgan; five grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Friend may visit the funeral home after 1 p.m. Friday.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019