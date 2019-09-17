|
Mrs. Ruby Nell Garrard
Appling, GA.—Mrs. Ruby Nell Garrard, 83, peacefully took her final journey home to our Lord on Monday September 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019, at New Life Church of God with visitation from 12 PM until service time with Brother Wallace Banks officiating.
Mrs. Garrard was a strong servant of the Lord and her community. She loved her family and was very dedicated to her church where she served as secretary, Sunday school teacher, organist and pianist. She was always busy and was passionate about her gardening, crafts and cooking for everyone. She was known as a master decorator of wedding cakes, an amazing cook and a successful business owner.
Left to cherish her memory are, her son, Rocky Garrard(Debbie); her daughter, Mahala Langford; Grandchildren, Connie Zaun(John), Ashley Langford(Andrea), Sarah Garrard, Rocky Garrard Jr.(Jennifer), and Jonas Powers; Great Grandchildren, Whitten Holley and Henry Langford.
Mrs. Garrard was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Ret. Army SGT HL Garrard; three brothers, Leroy Helton, TJ Helton and Kelby Helton; and her two sisters, Kathleen Owens and Mable V. Burnside.
