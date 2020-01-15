Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby S. Patton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby S. Patton Obituary
Ruby S. Patton
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Ruby S. Patton entered into rest on January 11, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jeffery W. Jackson and Dr. Johnny Hatney officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her children, Jeannette Thomas, Roy K. (Corliss) Patten Sr., Derwin K. (Helen C.) Patten, Ronald (Brenda) Patten, Jerome Patten, Debra Patten, Amelia Self, Devanna Patten; sister, Frances Jackson; brothers, Frank (Polly) Simpkins, Robert (Betty) Simpkins, Jesse (Maddie) Simpkins and her twin, Rufus (Josie) Simpkins; fifteen grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/16/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -