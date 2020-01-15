|
|
Ruby S. Patton
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Ruby S. Patton entered into rest on January 11, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jeffery W. Jackson and Dr. Johnny Hatney officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her children, Jeannette Thomas, Roy K. (Corliss) Patten Sr., Derwin K. (Helen C.) Patten, Ronald (Brenda) Patten, Jerome Patten, Debra Patten, Amelia Self, Devanna Patten; sister, Frances Jackson; brothers, Frank (Polly) Simpkins, Robert (Betty) Simpkins, Jesse (Maddie) Simpkins and her twin, Rufus (Josie) Simpkins; fifteen grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/16/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020