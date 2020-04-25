|
|
Ruby T. Wash
Columbia, SC—Ruby T. Wash, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went home to her Savior on April 25, 2020 at the age of 79.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Pineview Memorial Gardens on April 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM.
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/26/2020
