Ruby T. Wash


1940 - 2020
Ruby T. Wash
Columbia, SC—Ruby T. Wash, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went home to her Savior on April 25, 2020 at the age of 79.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Pineview Memorial Gardens on April 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com to read her full obituary and sign the online guestbook.
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/26/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
