|
|
Rudean Atkinson Bivens
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at home, Rudean Atkinson Bivens, 84, wife of the late Raymond Wesley Bivens.
Mrs. Bivens was a past member of Columbia County Chamber of Commerce and the Merchants Association of Columbia County. She co-owned and operated Columbia Realty and Bivens Investments with her husband. Mrs. Bivens was also a member of the Women's Auxiliary. And a member of Martinez United Methodist Church. She enjoyed painting and crocheting. Mrs. Bivens had a heart for animals. She was affectionately known as "Tiger" and "Shorty" by her husband and family. She was a doting wife and aunt, known lovingly as "Aunt Rudean" to her nieces and nephews.
Family members include: nephew Paul Carter (Brenda); great nieces and nephews: Melissa Morris Overton (Don); Charlie Morris (Mandy) and Chris Morris (Tracey); and many other loving family members in Georgia and North Carolina. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by 6 siblings.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Gary McWhorter officiating. Pallbearers will be Chris Morris, Charlie Morris, Don Overton, Hartie Cliatt, Casey Cliatt, and Rick Morris.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2607 Commons Blvd., Augusta GA 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/02/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019