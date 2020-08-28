1/1
Rufus Cole Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rufus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rufus Cole Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Rufus Cole Jr. entered into rest on Sunday, August 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. He is survived by his brother, Ervin (Alene) Cole; sister, Barabra (Don) Freeman; step-daughter Pam (Melvin) Culberson-Brown; grandson, David Brown; granddaughter Maya Brown; nephews, Reginald Cole, Anthony (Yolanda) Cole, Ralph (Angela) Jones, Caleb (Cinty) Shedrick Jr.; nieces, Denise Jones, Lurlaine(Chris) Smith, Taiis (Robert) Ealy; Brother in-law, Caleb Shedrick Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Sunday from 12-5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old. Tobacco Road.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/30/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved