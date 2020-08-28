Rufus Cole Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Rufus Cole Jr. entered into rest on Sunday, August 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. He is survived by his brother, Ervin (Alene) Cole; sister, Barabra (Don) Freeman; step-daughter Pam (Melvin) Culberson-Brown; grandson, David Brown; granddaughter Maya Brown; nephews, Reginald Cole, Anthony (Yolanda) Cole, Ralph (Angela) Jones, Caleb (Cinty) Shedrick Jr.; nieces, Denise Jones, Lurlaine(Chris) Smith, Taiis (Robert) Ealy; Brother in-law, Caleb Shedrick Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Sunday from 12-5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
