Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rufus Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rufus Lamar Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rufus Lamar Brown Obituary
Mr. Rufus Lamar Brown
Aiken, GA—Aiken, SC - Mr. Rufus Lamar Brown, age 47, of 27 New York Street, son of Rufus L. Brown and Joy W. Ray, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church (Viewing 1-2 PM), 97 Dry Branch Rd, Aiken, SC 29803 with Pastor Bruce Wright, officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 17519 Atomic Rd, Aiken, SC 29803.
The family will receive friends at the New Ellenton Chapel on Saturday from 6-8 pm.
Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main Street, New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803 649 6123 Saturday from 3-8 PM.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/2/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rufus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now