Mrs. Rupert Stokes Jones
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Rupert Stokes Jones, 104, entered into rest Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Elim Baptist Church, 2359 Mount Auburn Street, Reverend Dr. George C. Miller, pastor. Interment will be in Southview Cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019