Russell Earl Watkins
Augusta, GA—Russell Earl Watkins, 88, husband of Lois S. Watkins, entered into rest Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center - Downtown.
Funeral services with Full Military Honors will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 12:00 noon from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Steve Hartman officiating.
Mr. Watkins, son of the late Sarah Gallion Watkins and Henry Watkins, was born in Marion, NC, Macedonia Community. He was a veteran of the United States Army, retiring after 22 years of service. He was of the Baptist Faith and attended Fleming Baptist Church. Russ enjoyed sharing a joke, was affectionately known as the "gum man" at church, and loved every dog and cat he had the pleasure of meeting. He especially loved his dog, Stormy, who was his faithful friend for many years.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Higgins, and Arrie Belle Rumfelt; and his brothers, W.O. Watkins, J.W. Watkins, Horace Watkins, and Robert Watkins.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Donna W. Posey (Bill), of North Augusta; his brother, Aaron Watkins, of Georgetown, SC; and many nieces and nephews.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the CSRA Humane Society, 425 Wood Street, Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/09/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020