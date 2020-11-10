Russell Fred Carter Sr.
North Augusta, South Carolina—Mr. Russell F. Carter, 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Beasley Carter. Mr. Carter was born in Savannah, GA to the late Louis J. Carter and Josephine H. Carter. Mr. Carter was the proud dad of the late Karen Carter Blair and late grandson Casey Carter.
He moved to the North Augusta/Midland Valley area in 1968. He was a business machine technician and retired with the TRW Company. Mr. Carter was a member at Langley First Baptist Church. He proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Air Force and Merchant Marines.
Mr. Carter enjoyed building reproduction furniture, woodworking, working on gas powered anything, building houses, and in his latter years going to catfish Fridays at The Crossroads Café.
Surviving are his children, Fred Carter(Peggy), Warrenton, GA, Dennis Carter(Laurie), Graniteville, SC, Kenny Carter(Pam), Grovetown, GA, and Tracy King(Jimmy), North Augusta, SC, grandchildren; Clint Carter(Carly), Brooke Wood(Jonathan), Katie Carter, Hollie Carter, Mitchell Blair, Nathan Carter, Megan Newcomb(Travis), Timothy King, Lauren King, great grandchildren; Kaden, Karter, and Noah.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6 until 8 o'clock, at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC 29829. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at Langley First Baptist Church, 2841 Augusta Road, Langley, SC 29834, at 11 o'clock. Pastor Rich Wilson and Pastor Wayne Cheselka will be officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family request memorials to be made to Langley First Baptist Church.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/11/2020