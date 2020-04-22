|
Russell Gates
Perry, Oklahoma—Russell Wayne Gates, 59, of Perry has gone to heavenly rest. He was born on June 20, 1960 in Borger, Texas the son of Mickey Jim Gates and his wife Roberta Ann McAnally Gates. He was the oldest of four siblings. He attended Chisholm School graduating in 1978. During \school, Russell played football and enjoyed being outside. Russell furthered his education by attending Arlington Baptist College in Arlington, Texas. A jack-of-all trades he could fix almost anything. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and telling jokes. It was on June 9, 1979 in Enid that he married the love of his life, Lenette Bainter Gates. The couple moved to Augusta, Georgia when the boys were little. They raised their family in Georgia where they resided for 25 years. He was a member of the New Life Church of God of Harlem, Georgia.
Russell was preceded in death by his father, Mickey Gates.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory and grieve his loss his wife, Lenette of the home, son Aaron Gates of Perry, Son Nathanael Gates and his wife Ruth of Georgia, mother Roberta Gates of Perry, brother Darrell Gates of Perry, brother David Gates and his wife Barbie of Perry, sister Teresa Reeder and her husband Gary of Perry, nephew Dakota Reeder, nieces Autumn Gates and Anna Gates, and aunt Brenda Jones also of Perry.
He was a great husband and father. We will miss him every day and one day we will be reunited in heaven. Until that day, we will talk of him often and smile when we do.
A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday. Time and place are to be determined by the family soon.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020