|
|
Russell Kent Ott
Augusta, Georgia—
Russell Kent Ott, 71, entered into rest Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Russell was born in Augusta, Georgia on July 23, 1948 to the late Aaron and Billie Mae Richards Ott.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Westview Cemetery.
Survivors include his sisters Terry L. Lee; Deborah Y. Glisson; Donna Y. Littlejohn and other close friends and family members.
He is preceded in death by his brother Thomas Norwood Youmans.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the CSRA Humane Society.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/09/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020