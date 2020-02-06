Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Ott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Kent Ott


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Kent Ott Obituary
Russell Kent Ott
Augusta, Georgia—
Russell Kent Ott, 71, entered into rest Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Russell was born in Augusta, Georgia on July 23, 1948 to the late Aaron and Billie Mae Richards Ott.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Westview Cemetery.
Survivors include his sisters Terry L. Lee; Deborah Y. Glisson; Donna Y. Littlejohn and other close friends and family members.
He is preceded in death by his brother Thomas Norwood Youmans.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the CSRA Humane Society.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/09/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -