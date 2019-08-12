|
|
Russell Pierce Flanders
Harlem, GA—Russell Pierce (RP) Flanders (35), the loving son of Pierce and Kelcy Flanders, entered into rest Friday, August 9, 2019, in Doctors Hospital.
Russell was a graduate of Harlem High School; his favorite past time was watching The Three Stooges.
He was proceeded in death by his grandparents; Charles and Carolyn Waller and Marvin Flanders.
Those left to cherish his loving memories are his parents; Pierce (Kelcy) Flanders; sisters, Elizabeth and Emily Flanders; grandmother, Carol Flanders; aunts, Wanda (Pen) Maysen, Diann (Richard) Prouty; cousins, Peyton Prouty, Alex Maysen, Penland Maysen and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation in Russell's honor @ MDA.org (get involved-make donations) or MDA, 161 N. Clark, Ste. 3550 Chicago, IL. 60601.
At the family's request there will be no services.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
