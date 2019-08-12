Home

Russell Pierce Flanders

Russell Pierce Flanders Obituary
Russell Pierce Flanders
Harlem, GA—Russell Pierce (RP) Flanders (35), the loving son of Pierce and Kelcy Flanders, entered into rest Friday, August 9, 2019, in Doctors Hospital.
Russell was a graduate of Harlem High School; his favorite past time was watching The Three Stooges.
He was proceeded in death by his grandparents; Charles and Carolyn Waller and Marvin Flanders.
Those left to cherish his loving memories are his parents; Pierce (Kelcy) Flanders; sisters, Elizabeth and Emily Flanders; grandmother, Carol Flanders; aunts, Wanda (Pen) Maysen, Diann (Richard) Prouty; cousins, Peyton Prouty, Alex Maysen, Penland Maysen and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation in Russell's honor @ MDA.org (get involved-make donations) or MDA, 161 N. Clark, Ste. 3550 Chicago, IL. 60601.
At the family's request there will be no services.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019
