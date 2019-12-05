Home

Rusty Lee Perry


1982 - 2019
Rusty Lee Perry Obituary
Rusty Lee Perry
Evans, GA—Mr. Rusty Lee Perry, 37 , beloved husband of Kristen Perry, entered into rest on Wednesday December 4, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Platts Belair Road Chapel with Pastor Tim Hackett officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Rusty was a 2005 graduate of the University of South Carolina, and an avid Gamecock fan. He was employed by W.A. Bragg as a sales manager. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend.
In addition to his wife, Kristen, he is survived by his children; Bryce, Bailey and Barrett Perry, his sister; Danielle Wishert (David), his nieces; Haley and Carolina Wishert, his grandmother; Patricia Perry, his step father; Ricky Cash, his father and mother in law; Brian and Tammy Bragg, and his brother in law; Kevin Bragg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Rusty's memory be made to at .
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/06/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019
