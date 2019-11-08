|
|
Mrs. Ruth B. Settles
Grovetown, Georgia—Mrs. Ruth B. Settles entered into rest Wednesday,
November 6, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1876 Appling-Harlem Road, Appling, Ga with Pastor Michael A. Ford, Sr., officiating.
Survivors are six sons, Joshua (Juliana) Bey, Lamaas Bey, Junius Bey, Jeffrey Bryant (Lynn)Bryant, Andrew Bryant, Leonard (Molly) Bryant of Augusta, Georgia; three daughters, Mary Jones, Elaine (Alwyn) Miller, Edna Allen of Grovetown, Georgia and a host of relatives and friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019