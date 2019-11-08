Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
1876 Appling-Harlem Road
Appling, GA
Mrs. Ruth B. Settles
Grovetown, Georgia—Mrs. Ruth B. Settles entered into rest Wednesday,
November 6, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1876 Appling-Harlem Road, Appling, Ga with Pastor Michael A. Ford, Sr., officiating.
Survivors are six sons, Joshua (Juliana) Bey, Lamaas Bey, Junius Bey, Jeffrey Bryant (Lynn)Bryant, Andrew Bryant, Leonard (Molly) Bryant of Augusta, Georgia; three daughters, Mary Jones, Elaine (Alwyn) Miller, Edna Allen of Grovetown, Georgia and a host of relatives and friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019
