Ruth Boblett
Livingston, New Jersey—Ruth Boblett (nee Matthews) died peacefully on February 27, 2020, in Livingston, New Jersey, following a series of strokes. She was 94. Burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Born in Cincinnati, December 11, 1925, Ruth was the second of five children born to Harold and Marie (Patten) Matthews. She attended school in St. George parish and graduated from Our Lady of Angels. Ruth was married to Arthur Boblett, Jr. (died 1996), and lived throughout the Midwest.
Mother of five, grandmother of seven and great grandmother of ten, Ruth loved her role as matriarch of the family. She especially cherished opportunities to spend time with, and help family and friends. Her enduring friendship with Marilyn Smith sustained her.
With young children, Ruth relished her years as a stay at home mom. She later worked as a clerk at The Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, and was happy to call Georgia her home in her golden years. She was active in her church St. Mary's on the Hill, Catholic Social Services, and her retirement community at St. John's Towers.
Donations may be sent to St. Rita's School for the Deaf, 1729 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 94215, or online at www.srsdeaf.org.
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday, March 15, 2020
