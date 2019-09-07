|
|
Ruth Brite
Evans, Georgia—
Ruth Louise Brite entered into rest at the Ostolaza Residence on September 5, 2019 at the age of 97.
Louise Brite was born in Greely, CO on June 17, 1922. She married the love of her life, Harold Brite, on May 16, 1939. Throughout their life together, they were employed by AL-Marah Arabian Horse Farms and this led the on travels with their 5 daughters throughout California, Maryland, and Arizona. The eventually retired to Evans, GA. Louise was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and her family will miss her very much.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Harold Brite as well as her beloved daughter Debbie Brite Reese of Thomson, GA.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Sherolyn Brite, Patty Bienko (Ray), Geri Ashe (Tom) and Bazy Brite, all of Evans, GA. She was also dearly loved by her 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The service of remembrance will be held at Westover Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at10:00 am and will be officiated by family friend Ric Slagle.
Family and friends will be received at the home of Geri and Tom Ashe following the graveside service.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mary Ostolaza and her staff for their loving care of Louise over the past several months, as well as to Encompass Hospice.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/08/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019