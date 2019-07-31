|
Ruth Elizabeth Wallis
Augusta, Georgia—Ruth E. Wallis, beloved mother and grandmother ,entered into rest on July 30, 2019, in Augusta, GA.
Born in Columbus, Ohio on September 23, 1934 to Forrest and Marian Hill.
After graduation from high school in 1952, she met and married Richard Wallis of Beloit Wisconsin in December 1953, they had a son James Wallis born in 1961. Their marriage ended in divorce in the 1980's.
In 1991 she retired from K-Mart retail stores and moved to Augusta, Ga. To get away from the ice and snow. She was predeceased by her parents Forrest and Marian Hill.
She is survived by her son James Wallis (Amy) and two beloved grandchildren, Samual & Aurora Wallis, of Eau Claire Wisconsin, brother Robert Hill (Tina) of Winthrop, Washington and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ruth's name to the Humane Society or the . Arrangements are private.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019