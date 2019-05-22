Home

Ruth H. Lloyd


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth H. Lloyd Obituary
Ruth H. Lloyd, 62, entered into rest on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Platt's Funeral Home in Evans, GA. A funeral mass will be held at 9:30 AM Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, SC at 2:00 PM.

Loving and devoted wife, Ruth was married in August of 1983 to her soulmate, Bob. She was a doting mother to their one daughter, Katarina. Ruth dedicated her life to caring for her family, as well as many others. She volunteered with many organizations and had the most giving heart. Ruth was an avid gardener and loved the joy flowers brought to herself and others. Ruth was known for her infectious smile and compassionate spirit.

Survivors include her husband Robert G. Lloyd of Evans, GA, daughter; Katarina Lloyd of Augusta, GA, brother; Robert D. Houck, Jr. and wife Rene Houck of Acton, MA, and her beloved labradoodle; Rudy.

If so desired, contributions may be made to .

Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at,

www.plattsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 22 to May 23, 2019
