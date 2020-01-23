Home

C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:30 PM
Bean Pond Baptist Church
Jackson, GA
Ruth Hickson Hamilton

Ruth Hickson Hamilton Obituary
Ruth Hickson Hamilton
Augusta, GA—Ruth Hickson Hamilton entered into rest Tuesday. January 21, 2020 at her resident. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Bean Pond Baptist Church in Jackson, SC with Pastor Sam Roundtree of Webb Grove Baptist Church and Pastor Matris R Mims of Storm Branch Baptist Church. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Ruth's legacies lives on in her loving devoted daughter: Willie Mae Williams and son,
Marion (Dorothy Hickson). As well as her grandchildren, Roscoe Williams, Drucilla Williams, Natalie Williams, Lasonya Grandstaff, Teisha Johnson, Audrey Hickson, Oscar Hickson, Angie Hickson, and Marcus Hickson. She will also be honored by her four sisters and a host great grandchildren, great great children, cousins, nieces, nephews and devoted caregivers;
Joanne Hayes, Debra Johnson, and Beverly Duggar.
Friends and family may visit at the resident viewing will be after 12 noon Friday at C.A. Reid Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd,
Augusta, GA 30901 (706) 724-7594
The Augusta Chronicle - January 24, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020
