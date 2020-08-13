Ruth Holdridge Shafer
Augusta, Georgia—Ruth Anne Holdridge Shafer, 87, of Ledyard, CT, died on August 7, 2020 in Cape Coral, Florida.
Ruth was born on November 2, 1932 and was the only child of the late Ray and Mildred Holdridge. She grew up in Ledyard where she attended a one room school before going to Norwich Free Academy and graduating in 1949. In 1950 she married Elton Shafer and dedicated her life to raising their five children. She was a member of the Ledyard Congregational Church and played an active role in the music and Sunday School programs. Besides spending time with her family, Ruth enjoyed nature, gardening, traveling, baking, fashion and fine arts. She was known for being a talented pianist and a master seamstress. She was an entrepreneur and owned a variety of small businesses. Above all she was passionate and proud of her children and grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her children Keith Shafer, Kevin Shafer, Karen Meeks, Loren Shafer and Wendy Pilkington. She leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom she loved deeply. She will be greatly missed and forever in their hearts.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Fine Arts Fund of Saint Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901.
Funeral services will be held at Ledyard Congregational Church at a later date and burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich, CT.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 13 August 2020