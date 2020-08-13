1/1
Ruth Holdridge Shafer
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Holdridge Shafer
Augusta, Georgia—Ruth Anne Holdridge Shafer, 87, of Ledyard, CT, died on August 7, 2020 in Cape Coral, Florida.
Ruth was born on November 2, 1932 and was the only child of the late Ray and Mildred Holdridge. She grew up in Ledyard where she attended a one room school before going to Norwich Free Academy and graduating in 1949. In 1950 she married Elton Shafer and dedicated her life to raising their five children. She was a member of the Ledyard Congregational Church and played an active role in the music and Sunday School programs. Besides spending time with her family, Ruth enjoyed nature, gardening, traveling, baking, fashion and fine arts. She was known for being a talented pianist and a master seamstress. She was an entrepreneur and owned a variety of small businesses. Above all she was passionate and proud of her children and grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her children Keith Shafer, Kevin Shafer, Karen Meeks, Loren Shafer and Wendy Pilkington. She leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom she loved deeply. She will be greatly missed and forever in their hearts.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Fine Arts Fund of Saint Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901.
Funeral services will be held at Ledyard Congregational Church at a later date and burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich, CT.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 13 August 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved