Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Ruth L. Conyer entered into rest on March 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Clyde Hill Sr. officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her children, Stanley R. Conyer, Stacy D. Conyer, Sandra Tolbert; siblings, Juanita Redd, Renard Thayer, Anthony Thayer, Dana Thayer, Winifred Hobbs; six granddaughters, Danielle Hollars, Andrea Conyer, Valerie Conyer, Monique Thomas, Tiffany Thomas, Katrina Thomas; thirty great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rena M. Gresham; brothers-in-law, Donald C. Conyer, Horace L. Mack; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/11/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020
