Ruth Nelson Williams
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Ruth Nelson Williams entered into rest on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Douglas County, GA. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are six sons, Willie Williams, Donald Williams, Calvin Williams, Anthony (Marinda) Williams, Andrew Williams and Nathaniel (Audrey) Williams; two daughters, Dorothy Williams, and Sandra Williams Edwards; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the funeral home with social distancing and masks required.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/15/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
JUL
18
Graveside service
Mt. Olive Memorial Garden
