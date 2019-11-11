|
|
Ruth Pearl Washington
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Ruth Pearl Washington entered into rest on November 4, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the United House of Prayer For All People with Apostle C. Sutton and Elder J. Blair officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Survivors are her daughters, Vivian (Gerald) Jackson, Ann Herrington, Georgia Peterson, Linda (Rev. Melvin) Gordon, Eloise (David) Palmer, Patricia Washington, Carla (Rev. Mark) Brown; son, Mose (Kathryn) Washington; stepdaughter, Evelyn (Morris) Miller; brother, James Dorsey; sister, Margie West; and host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/12/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019