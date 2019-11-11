Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Ruth Pearl Washington entered into rest on November 4, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the United House of Prayer For All People with Apostle C. Sutton and Elder J. Blair officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Survivors are her daughters, Vivian (Gerald) Jackson, Ann Herrington, Georgia Peterson, Linda (Rev. Melvin) Gordon, Eloise (David) Palmer, Patricia Washington, Carla (Rev. Mark) Brown; son, Mose (Kathryn) Washington; stepdaughter, Evelyn (Morris) Miller; brother, James Dorsey; sister, Margie West; and host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/12/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019
