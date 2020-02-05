The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
1927 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Ruth Beckum Peiffer, 93, wife of the late William Peiffer, entered peacefully into Heaven on her 93rd birthday, February 3, 2020, with her beloved daughter Sharon by her side.
Ruth loved the Lord and her church family; she was devoted member of Curtis Baptist Church for over 75 years. Her eyes would light up at the mention of the Lord, Curtis Baptist Church, and her only daughter, Sharon. Ruth took pleasure in her many years working in the Richmond County Superior Court. She will be missed by her family and friends who are comforted in the knowledge that she is now home with the Lord. Ruth was a caring mother, dedicated family member and compassionate friend.
Ruth was born, raised and spend most of her life in Augusta, GA. The last seven years of her life, she enjoyed living on Hilton Head Island quietly delighting in seeing Sharon, and frequently Neil, walk in for a visit giving her love and comfort. She especially enjoyed having Neil read to her from The Bible.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Sharon Gordon (Neil); brother Lewis Beckum (Veronica); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband William, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Wilma Bussey, Dorothy Burnett, and Margaret Black.
A Graveside services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Curtis Baptist Church at 1348 Broad St. Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends Friday, from 12:30 until 1:30 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/06/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
