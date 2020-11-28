Ruth Spurlin
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, November 27, 2020, Mrs. Ruth Millheim Spurlin, 81, loving wife of the late James H. Spurlin.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Dennis J. Spurlin. She is survived by her children: Michael (Cindy) Spurlin of Maryland, Pam Stagich (Sean Finan) of Evans, Robert (Laurel) Spurlin of Grovetown, and Heidi Thompson of Augusta; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Ruth was a Red Cross volunteer for over 40 years. She was well known around Augusta for her wonderful cakes. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, 106 SRP Dr., Suite A, Evans, GA 30809.
