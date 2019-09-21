|
|
Ruth Walters Blanchard
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Ruth Walters Blanchard, 94, beloved wife of the late Edward E. Blanchard Jr., entered into rest on Thursday September 19, 2019.
Services will be in Pennsylvania at a later date.
She is survived by her grandchildren; Ashley West (Jonathan), April Blanchard, Edward E. Blanchard IV, Shelby Blanchard and Leah Blanchard, her great grandchildren; Jonathan Jr., Jaiden, Jeremiah, Lola, Jude and Ansley, as well as a daughter in law, Theresa Blanchard.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons; Edward E. Blanchard III, Jeff Blanchard and Mark M. Blanchard.
