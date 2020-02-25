Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Old Macedonia Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Old Macedonia Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruther Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruther Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruther Smith Obituary
Mr. Ruther Smith
Aiken, SC—Mr. Ruther "Bo" Smith, entered into rest February 23, 2020, at Doctors Hospital. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Old Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating.The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Smith, a native of Aiken County attended Martha Schofield High School. He was a member and a long time deacon of Old Macedonia Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge, Zion Branch Lodge #314 FAAYM, White Hall #2 Royal Arch, J E Dozier # 2 Knight Templar, Aiken Consistory #2 32 and Islam Shrine Temple #4 all of Aiken.
Survivors include two sons, Melvin (Linnette) Smith and Minister Felix (Crystal) Smith, Sr.; a daughter, Vonda (Darrell) Smith; three sisters, Ruth (Willie, Jr.) Leaverette, Alberta (Ernest) Butler and Charity (Brady) Anderson; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Feb. 26, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -