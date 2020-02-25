|
Mr. Ruther Smith
Aiken, SC—Mr. Ruther "Bo" Smith, entered into rest February 23, 2020, at Doctors Hospital. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Old Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating.The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Smith, a native of Aiken County attended Martha Schofield High School. He was a member and a long time deacon of Old Macedonia Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge, Zion Branch Lodge #314 FAAYM, White Hall #2 Royal Arch, J E Dozier # 2 Knight Templar, Aiken Consistory #2 32 and Islam Shrine Temple #4 all of Aiken.
Survivors include two sons, Melvin (Linnette) Smith and Minister Felix (Crystal) Smith, Sr.; a daughter, Vonda (Darrell) Smith; three sisters, Ruth (Willie, Jr.) Leaverette, Alberta (Ernest) Butler and Charity (Brady) Anderson; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Feb. 26, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020