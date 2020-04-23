The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
FOR FAMILY AND CLOSE FRIENDS ONLY - Westover Memorial Park
Sadie E. Lewis


1932 - 2020
North Augusta, SC—Sadie Elizabeth Lewis entered into rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at NHC in North Augusta.
Sadie was the daughter of Vernon and Flossie Scott but was raised by her Aunt Ola Scott. She was born November 11, 1932 in Augusta, Georgia where she lived most of her life. In 1995, she retired from Community Mental Health Center where she worked with children and adults with special needs. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren in Atlanta.
Sadie was preceded in death by her sisters: Dorothy, Barbara, Margaret, Rose Marie; and brothers: Edward, and Jimmy. She is survived by her daughter: Desiree Woods (Bill) of Atlanta; and son: Dean Lewis (Ellie) of Augusta; Grandchildren: Will Magill, Zachary Magill (Julie), Ben Magill (Jamie), Maggie Woods, Thomas Woods (Mallory), Katie Lewis (Emily) and Cody Lewis; great grandchildren: Flynn Magill, Liam Magill, Holden Magill, Charlie Magill, and Luke Woods. Sadie is also survived by her brother, Sonny Scott (Barbara) and Billie Ann Rhodes (Oscar).
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and caregivers at NHC and Caris Healthcare Hospice for the love and care that was shown to Sadie.
There will be a graveside service for family and close friends only on Monday 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The : 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300
Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/24/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020
