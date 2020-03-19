Home

Sadie Ruthe Newsome

Sadie Ruthe Newsome Obituary
Sadie Ruthe Newsome
Surfside Beach, SC—Sadie Ruthe Newsome, 77, of Surfside Beach, SC passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Inlet Coastal Resort, Murrells Inlet, SC. She was born September 05, 1942 in Augusta, GA daughter of the late William "Bill" H. Poteat and Annie Carrie Poteat.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Yeakey and three brothers, Luke, Jerry and William Poteat.
Survivors include one daughter, Melanie Newsome of Myrtle Beach, SC; a son, Paul Jason Newsome; sister, Bobbie Ann Howard of Augusta, GA; granddaughter, Christina Newsome and her husband Brian Chase of Surfside Beach, SC; and great grandson, Madden Newsome of Surfside Beach, SC.
A private memorial service will be held.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/20/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2020
