|
|
Ms. Safronia Shumate Nicholson
Aiken, SC—Ms. Safronia Shumate Nicholson, entered into rest September 29, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Indian Grove Baptist Church of which the Rev. Anthony Wilson pastor and Minister Terry E. Long eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Park.
Ms. Nicholson was a native of Barnwell County.
Survivors include two sons, James Houston(Janet) and Sherod Hightower (Medalyn); a daughter, Kendra Hightower; six grandchildren, one great grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of James (Janet) Houston,2991 Clarkston Road, Augusta, Ga. or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/02/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019