G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Indian Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Indian Grove Baptist Church
Safronia Shumate Nicholson

Safronia Shumate Nicholson Obituary
Ms. Safronia Shumate Nicholson
Aiken, SC—Ms. Safronia Shumate Nicholson, entered into rest September 29, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Indian Grove Baptist Church of which the Rev. Anthony Wilson pastor and Minister Terry E. Long eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Park.
Ms. Nicholson was a native of Barnwell County.
Survivors include two sons, James Houston(Janet) and Sherod Hightower (Medalyn); a daughter, Kendra Hightower; six grandchildren, one great grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of James (Janet) Houston,2991 Clarkston Road, Augusta, Ga. or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/02/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
