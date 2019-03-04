|
Sallie Ann Smith, 72, of Hwy 23 West, Modoc, SC entered into rest on Saturday, March 02, 2019 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, March 05, 2019 at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Smith was born in McCormick County and was the daughter of the late Jake and Sallie Mae Doolittle. She was a retired Textile Worker and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Survivors include one son, Randy (Melanie) Smith; one daughter, Audra (Jeff) Bedenbaugh; six grandchildren, Kevin, Kyle, and Jacob Smith, and Olivia, Matthew, and Jared Bedenbaugh; two sisters, Lois (Eddie) Feagin, and Patricia D. (Linda) Portillo.
The family is at the home of her son Randy Smith, Key Rd., Edgefield, SC and will receive friends Monday, March 04, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2019