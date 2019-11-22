|
Sallie Usry
Augusta, GA—Sallie Usry, 87, wife of the late Pleamon Usry, entered into rest Friday, November 22, 2019, at University Hospital.
Graveside services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Patrick Latta officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
Mrs. Usry, daughter of the late Carrie Phillips Reeves and William T. Reeves, was born in Dearing, GA. She was a member of Fleming Baptist Church and the Ruth Bible Class. She was the owner of Usry's Bar-B-Que for many years and she loved to travel.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Usry Reed, of Atlanta; her brother, Lynn Jerry Reeves, of Dearing, GA; several nieces and nephews; and her special friend and caregiver, Angela Seymour.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Fleming Baptist Church, 3027 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 3:00 until 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
