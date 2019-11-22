Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Sallie Usry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sallie Usry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sallie Usry Obituary
Sallie Usry
Augusta, GA—Sallie Usry, 87, wife of the late Pleamon Usry, entered into rest Friday, November 22, 2019, at University Hospital.
Graveside services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Patrick Latta officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
Mrs. Usry, daughter of the late Carrie Phillips Reeves and William T. Reeves, was born in Dearing, GA. She was a member of Fleming Baptist Church and the Ruth Bible Class. She was the owner of Usry's Bar-B-Que for many years and she loved to travel.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Usry Reed, of Atlanta; her brother, Lynn Jerry Reeves, of Dearing, GA; several nieces and nephews; and her special friend and caregiver, Angela Seymour.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Fleming Baptist Church, 3027 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 3:00 until 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/23/2019


Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sallie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -