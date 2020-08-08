1/1
Sally Crouch
Sally Crouch
Augusta, Georgia—-- Sally Schueler Crouch, 53, entered into rest on August 3, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and "Memaw." Sally impacted the lives of so many people, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Born on April 12, 1967 in Fayetteville, NC; Sally was the daughter to the late Chen Su Miller (Taiwan) and Robert E. Schuler (Illinois). Sally is survived by her husband, James W. Crouch, of 17 years; whom she married on December 31, 2003 at Magnolia Springs Park.
Sally was a native to Augusta, GA where she owned and operated Schueler's Personal Care home for 25 years, caring for countless veterans and anyone else that walked through her door. Sally loved being with her family and being outdoors. She was passionate about fishing, sewing, traveling, and especially helping others. She was very active in the community and volunteered for the American Red Cross, Missions in Action, juvenile advocacy of the court and assisting in the opening of the Diamond Lakes Regional Park Recreation Center. Sally looked forward to spending her retired years at the lake with her husband and their puppy, Hank. She will always be remembered for her generous heart and her compassionate soul.
In addition to her husband, Sally is survived by her sisters Sandra Brickey and Mei Li Chen and brothers-in-law Charles Crouch (Sandy) and Mike Crouch (Belinda); her children: Zachariah Crews, Ashley Benjamin (Derrick), Christian Crews (Savannah Zerbel), Erin Crouch, Bryson Crouch, Bennett Crouch, and James Nicholas Crouch (Nina); her grandchildren: Gabriel, Elijah, Hudson, Weston, Kendell, Kiley, and Nicholas; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sally is preceded in death by her sister Susan Harden.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Arlington Burial and Cremation; followed by a memorial service reserved for immediate family only due to Covid-19 Guidelines.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 9, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
