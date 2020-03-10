|
|
Sally Louise Overton McKinney
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on March 8, 2020 Mrs. Sally Louise Overton McKinney wife of Mr. Donald Floyd McKinney of Evans Ga. Mrs. McKinney is preceded in death by her parents Otto and Euice Aline Overton, son Donald Floyd McKinney Jr., brother Paul Overton, sister Billie Ruth Smith and a great grandchild Raidyn Maddox Johnson. Survivors include husband Donald Floyd McKinney, daughter
Sandra Joy Snow, brother Joe David Overton, sisters Rose Marie Stoll, Mary Helen Hensley and Jan Overton, grandchild Rachal Michelle Johnson and great grandchild Ava Maddox Johnson. The funeral will be held Friday March 13, 2020 11:00am at the Thomas L. King Chapel with Brother David Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00-8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Deer, Ronnie Ligon, Jeff Washington, Russell Overton, Ryan Overton and Thomas Dill. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation PO Box 414238 Boston MA.02241-4238
Thomas L. King Funeral Home 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/11/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020