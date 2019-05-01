Entered into rest Saturday, April 27, 2019, Mrs. Sally H. Lyon, 91, loving wife to the late Byrd K. Lyon.



Sally was born in San Antonio, TX. In 1949, she earned a BBA from Texas State University and worked at Brooks AFB for the USAF intelligence operations at the start of the cold war. It was there she met her future husband, Byrd Lyon. After marrying Byrd, she ended her career with the Air Force to start her new career of being a supportive wife and loving mother.



Over the next 14 years Byrd's AF career took the two of them to Germany, Japan, Colorado, New York and then to Georgia where he retired in 1967 and started a new career with the state of Georgia in Milledgeville. During their travels with the Air Force, Sally bore and began raising their three children.



In 1981 Byrd & Sally moved to Augusta Georgia so that they could be near their daughter Deborah who was struggling with a mental disorder.



After moving to Augusta, Sally spent the next 10 years of her life taking loving care of Byrd as he slowly succumbed to the effects of Lou Gehrig's disease. In his last months she spent most of the day, every day, at the nursing home making sure he was well attended to.



She & Byrd were active members of Saint Mark United Methodist Church. After Byrd's death, she became even more active in the church, leading her Sunday School classes, singing in the choir and heading the hospitality committee among other responsibilities.



She dearly loved her four grandchildren and generously contributed to helping them all get a college education.



Family members include her sons: Robert Lyon (Tracey) and John P. Lyon (Dianne); and grandchildren: Joseph Lyon, Emily Storck, Alexander Lyon, and Andrew Lyon. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter: Debbie, and brother, Richard C. Hughes, Jr.



The memorial service will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Dr., Suite A, Evans, GA 30809 or to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 2367 Washington Rd., Augusta Ga 30904.



