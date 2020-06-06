Sally Mae Thurmond Mealing
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Sally Mae Thurmond Mealing
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Sally Mae Thurmond Mealing entered into rest June 2, 2020 at University Hospital. A graveside service will be held 11 am Monday, June 8, 2020 at Young Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Allen Transou officiating with Social Distancing.
Mrs. Mealing, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Young Macedonia Baptist Church. She was also a member of Dial-A-Prayer and W 2 W, Etc Ministries.
Survivors include her children: Mary Palmer, Preston Mealing, Jr. (Leila), John Williams Mealing, Roosevelt Mealing (Theresa), Lena Blocker (Andrew) and Josephine Prescott (Thomas); sister-in-law, Janie Mae Quarles; 24 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be no gathering with the family. Public viewing will be held Sunday from 3-5 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to your charity of choice.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 7, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved