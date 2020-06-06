Mrs. Sally Mae Thurmond Mealing
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Sally Mae Thurmond Mealing entered into rest June 2, 2020 at University Hospital. A graveside service will be held 11 am Monday, June 8, 2020 at Young Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Allen Transou officiating with Social Distancing.
Mrs. Mealing, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Young Macedonia Baptist Church. She was also a member of Dial-A-Prayer and W 2 W, Etc Ministries.
Survivors include her children: Mary Palmer, Preston Mealing, Jr. (Leila), John Williams Mealing, Roosevelt Mealing (Theresa), Lena Blocker (Andrew) and Josephine Prescott (Thomas); sister-in-law, Janie Mae Quarles; 24 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be no gathering with the family. Public viewing will be held Sunday from 3-5 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to your charity of choice.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 7, 2020
The Augusta Chronicle - June 7, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.