Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Sally P. Givens

Sally P. Givens Obituary
Funeral Services for Mrs. Sally P. Givens, 96, who entered into rest March 24, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday afternoon at 2 o'clock from Immanuel Baptist Church. Rev. Jimmy Coyle and Rev. Frank Barker officiating. Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Bethany Dorcas Sunday School Class.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 615 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.

For complete obituary details visit www.PoseyCares.com

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019
