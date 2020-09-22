Sally Raley
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Monday, September 21, 2020, Sally Raley, 82, wife of 51 years to the late Michael Dean Raley.
Sally enjoyed being a military wife and a nurse. She was a beloved nurse manager at the VA hospital for many years. Her greatest love was her family, she cherished beach and mountain vacations with them, where she would dance the night away.
Family members include daughters: Kim R. Newman (Steve), Michelle R. Wright (Bobby); grandchildren: Michael Newman, Avery Rockwell (Graham), Samantha Newman, Raley Wright, Anne Sutton Wright, and Scout Wright; great-grandchildren: Elise Newman; sister: Thelma Ruth Boykin; brother-in-law: Victor Raley (Angie).
A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Avera, GA, with Rev. Lynn Prather officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1350 Church St, Avera, GA 30803.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits