Mrs. Salome T. Hankinson entered into rest on Monday, February 4, 2019. A Celebration of Victory will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Beulah Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Sam Davis officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her children, Angela (Jackson) Bruce and Bruce Hankinson; sisters, Laura M. Blount and Frances Alexander; two grandsons, Chaz Bruce and Camdyn Bruce; one aunt, Miral Tutt; devoted friend, Charlie Pugh; and host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019