Sam Brisco
Sam Brisco
Clarks Hill, SC—Sam Brisco entered into rest Friday, August 7, 2020 at AU Medical Center-Augusta. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Laura Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 3 - 6pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Survivors are four sons: Marion (Louise) Brisco, Willie Brisco, Russell (Tynisha) Brisco, and Jesse Brisco, Jr.; four daughters: Annie M. Coleman, Angela Lawler, Jacqueline Brisco, and Willetta Houston; three sisters: Thomasina Hartfield, Eva L. Griffin, and Viola Hammond; one brother: Leroy (Olena) Brisco; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Condolences may be submitted at www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Ave., North Augusta, SC
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
August 11, 2020
He was a very nice person my condolences go out to family
Bobbie Booker
Friend
