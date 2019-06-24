|
Mr. Samuel "Sam" Brunson, 89, entered into rest June 21, 2019.
Mr. Brunson grew up in Camak, Georgia and was the son of the late William Heath Brunson and the late Mildred Crouch Brunson. Following his service in the U. S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, he worked at Ft. Gordon as an electrician and retired with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed raising animals, farming and loved traveling with his wife, Joyce. Mr. Brunson was a member of Young Memorial United Methodist Church, a 32nd degree mason, a member of the A. J. Miller Masonic Lodge #204, the Scottish Rite Valley of Augusta, Alee Shrine Temple and the Thomson Shrine Club. He served on the McDuffie County Farm Bureau Board of Directors for 25 years and as secretary and treasurer for 23 years.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, Joyce Story Brunson; daughters, Cheryl Cook
(Bryan), Karen Land (Keith); grandchildren, Josh Land (Terresa), Matthew Pike (Morgan), Elizabeth Land, Will Land and great grandchildren, Cassie Land and Mayzie Pike.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Rev. Melissa Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
It is the family's desire that memorial contributions be made to .
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Sam Brunson.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 24, 2019