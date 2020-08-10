1/1
Sam J. Nicholson
Sam J. Nicholson
Augusta, GA—Sam was called home by the Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Mr. Sam J. Nicholson, 79, loving husband of 54 years to Maria Dalber Nicholson.
Sam was born in Sparta, Greece and graduated from Boys Town High School in Omaha, Nebraska in 1960 after spending ten years there. He was a devoted member of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, Damren Sunday School Class, & Prime Time. Sam worked at Colonial Bakery for 23 years, and 7 years at Publix before retiring to enjoy more time with family & friends. Sam will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Family members in addition to his wife include his sons; Michael Nicholson (Carrie), Johnny Nicholson (Nancy), and daughter, Christine Poprik (Daniel). Sam was blessed with 9 grandchildren that resided in Augusta, GA, Cumming, GA and West Chester, PA including Emily Poprik, William Poprik, Andrew Poprik, Allyson Poprik, Presley Nicholson, Kennedy Nicholson, Kayleigh Nicholson, Elena Nicholson, & Lacey Nicholson.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Sophie Nicholson, his infant daughter, Chrisanna Maria Nicholson, and his sister, Helen Hoar.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 with a viewing from 10-11am, and the funeral service immediately following in the main sanctuary at Trinity On the Hill Methodist Church.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to The CSRA Parkinson Support Group, 116 Lottie Lane, Grovetown, GA 30813 or Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, The Maxwell Scholarship Fund, 1330 Monte Sano Ave., Augusta, GA 30904.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/11/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
