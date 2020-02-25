|
Mr. Sammie Lee Johnson, Sr.
Augusta, Ga—Mr. Sammie Lee Johnson, Sr., entered into rest Friday, February 21, 2020, at his residence.
Those left to cherish his loving memories includes his wife; Mrs. Louise Johnson; children, Cheryl (Peter) Cuffey, Rosalind Cobbs, Sammie Johnson, Jr., and Steven (Carrie) Johnson; 22 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, February 27, 2020. at Gethsemane Baptist Church 1485 Wrightsboro Road, Pastor Ronald Strong, eulogist. Interment will follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, Ga. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . The family will receive friends Wednesday the 26th from 5 to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020