Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
1485 Wrightsboro Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sammie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sammie Lee Johnson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sammie Lee Johnson Sr. Obituary
Mr. Sammie Lee Johnson, Sr.
Augusta, Ga—Mr. Sammie Lee Johnson, Sr., entered into rest Friday, February 21, 2020, at his residence.
Those left to cherish his loving memories includes his wife; Mrs. Louise Johnson; children, Cheryl (Peter) Cuffey, Rosalind Cobbs, Sammie Johnson, Jr., and Steven (Carrie) Johnson; 22 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, February 27, 2020. at Gethsemane Baptist Church 1485 Wrightsboro Road, Pastor Ronald Strong, eulogist. Interment will follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, Ga. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . The family will receive friends Wednesday the 26th from 5 to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sammie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -