Sammie McDuffie Sr.
1935 - 2020
Jacksonville, FL—Mr. Sammie McDuffie, Sr., age 85, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at a Jacksonville hospital. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 6-8 PM. He joined the King David Lodge #4 Masons of Aiken and was Royal Arch, Past Worshipful Master, Knights of Temple and 33rd Degree Mason. Graveside services will be held 10 AM Friday, June 12, 2020 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd, Columbia with Rev. Limuer Myers, Officiating. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Isabell Baker McDuffie, daughter, Donna M. McDuffie Holmes, son-in-law, Gary Mills, daughter-in-law, Gail Moore, sisters, Mamie Holston and Carolyn Williamson; brother, Albert McDuffie, Jr.; While leaving to cherish many memories: sons, Sammie McDuffie, Jr (Vivian), Aiken, Glenn Moore, Sarasota, FL and LaPrince Albert Campbell, Jacksonville, FL; daughters, Genell Moore Mills and Sandra Gail Williams, both of Jacksonville, FL, and Deborah Fay Hendon (Marvin), Sarasota, FL; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; brother, Russell McDuffie (Carrie), Aiken; his sister-in-law, Ann McDuffie, of Allendale, SC, a host of other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call the residence of Sammie Jr. and Vivian at 131 Chelsea Ct, Aiken SC 29803, 803-226-9184 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 FAIRFIELD ST. SE, AIKEN, SC 29803, 803-649-6123 FROM 6-8 PM Thursday.
The Augusta Chronicle - 6/10/20



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
JUN
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
So sorry to hear about Uncle Sammie. We send our condolences and prayers.
Mark and Cynthia (Shawn) Cooks
Family
June 9, 2020
We are sorry to hear abour the passing of you Father.Our prayers and condolences are with you and your family .
Randy & Joyce Cartledge
Friend
June 7, 2020
My prayers and condolences are with you and your family during this difficult time. Continue to trust God to strengthen you.
Sandra Green
Family
June 6, 2020
We are very sorry to hear about your lost, The lord is our strength in time like these, and he see's you'll pain. Trust in Jesus and he will see you'll through. We're available any time you may need us.

Bruce and Doris
ALONZO TURNER
Friend
June 6, 2020
So sorry cousin to hear about the loss of Dad,may God bless you and the family at this time
Joyce Roberson Walker&Jimmy Walker
Family
June 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Earl and I are so sorry for your loss. May God comfort and strengthen you in the days ahead. Love Earl and Rhonda
Earl and Rhonda Johnson
Family
