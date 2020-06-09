So sorry to hear about Uncle Sammie. We send our condolences and prayers.
Sammie McDuffie, Sr.
Jacksonville, FL—Mr. Sammie McDuffie, Sr., age 85, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at a Jacksonville hospital. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 6-8 PM. He joined the King David Lodge #4 Masons of Aiken and was Royal Arch, Past Worshipful Master, Knights of Temple and 33rd Degree Mason. Graveside services will be held 10 AM Friday, June 12, 2020 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd, Columbia with Rev. Limuer Myers, Officiating. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Isabell Baker McDuffie, daughter, Donna M. McDuffie Holmes, son-in-law, Gary Mills, daughter-in-law, Gail Moore, sisters, Mamie Holston and Carolyn Williamson; brother, Albert McDuffie, Jr.; While leaving to cherish many memories: sons, Sammie McDuffie, Jr (Vivian), Aiken, Glenn Moore, Sarasota, FL and LaPrince Albert Campbell, Jacksonville, FL; daughters, Genell Moore Mills and Sandra Gail Williams, both of Jacksonville, FL, and Deborah Fay Hendon (Marvin), Sarasota, FL; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; brother, Russell McDuffie (Carrie), Aiken; his sister-in-law, Ann McDuffie, of Allendale, SC, a host of other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call the residence of Sammie Jr. and Vivian at 131 Chelsea Ct, Aiken SC 29803, 803-226-9184 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 FAIRFIELD ST. SE, AIKEN, SC 29803, 803-649-6123 FROM 6-8 PM Thursday.
The Augusta Chronicle - 6/10/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.