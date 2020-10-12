1/1
Sammie Wilhite
Darlington, SC—Sammie Dee Wilhite, age 92, passed away Monday, October 05, 2020. Funeral services were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10th at Mechanicsville Baptist Church with burial at Westover Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Georgia. The family received friends Friday from 5-7 p.m. in the chapel at Mechanicsville Baptist Church.
Born April 16, 1928 in Rienzi, Mississippi, Sammie was the son of the late John Kelesy Wilhite and Goldie Ragan Wilhite. He graduated from Osceola High School in Osceola, Arkansas; and then served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Sammie was owner and operator of Augusta Office Products for over 40 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and loved spending time with children and animals, and going to Santee to relax and fish. Sammie never met a stranger and greeted everyone at church and at the Presbyterian Community home in Florence, typically wearing a coat and tie. He was a member of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church in Augusta, GA, Covenant Presbyterian Church in Little Rock, AR, and was active at Mechanicsville Baptist Church.
Surviving are his step-son, Tommy (Christy) Jameson of Little Rock, AR; step-daughter, Stephanie (Tom) Hazelwood of Delta, CO; step-grandchildren, Robert Hazelwood of Delta, CO, John (Jessica) Hazelwood of Dallas, TX, Kauley Jameson of Chicago, IL, Alycia Clare Jameson of Little Rock; and many nieces and nephews, especially in the Darlington area.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lila Mae Helms Wilhite; second wife, Clara Jameson Wilhite; brother, Troy Wilhite; sisters, Iris Thompson, Eva Mae Golden, Jamie Thompson, and Mary Frances Owens.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff and caregivers of the Presbyterian Home and McLeod Hospice House.
Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Home, 2350 W. Lucas St. Florence, SC 29501; McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502; or to Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 2364 Cashua Ferry Rd. Darlington, SC 29532.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mechanicsville Baptist Church
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mechanicsville Baptist Church
OCT
10
Burial
03:00 PM
Westover Memorial Cemetery
October 8, 2020
Sam was a dear friend to my Mother, Anna Howell and to my sister Patricia Huggins. He looked after his friends at the home, especially the new patients. He will be truly missed .
Carroll and Janice Howell
